Two-thirds of jobs at the BBC are to be moved out of London

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 17:51 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:12 EST, 12 January 2020

The BBC desires two-thirds of its jobs to be based mostly outdoors London by 2027, director-general Lord Corridor has introduced.

The pledge comes only a month after the broadcaster was accused of catering to a pro-Stay metropolitan ‘bubble’.

If the plans are agreed, three,000 jobs might be relocated to different components of the UK, together with many new roles within the north of England, a BBC supply mentioned.

Writing within the Monetary Instances, Lord Corridor mentioned: ‘A decade in the past, a 3rd of the BBC was based mostly outdoors London.

Right this moment it’s half. By 2027, I hope at the very least two-thirds of the BBC shall be outdoors the capital.’

The BBC desires two-thirds of its jobs to be based mostly outdoors London by 2027, director-general Lord Corridor (pictured in September) has introduced

In 2004 the broadcaster moved some operations, together with BBC Breakfast, to Salford (Media Metropolis studios pictured) as a part of plans to broaden outdoors of London

Lord Corridor will define the plans in additional element to BBC employees at a gathering in London on Wednesday.

The broadcaster has come below intense scrutiny in current months for plans to scrap free TV licences for the over-75s and accusations of bias and pay inequality.

It additionally faces the specter of competitors from on-line streaming platforms.

However Lord Corridor defended the BBC and vowed it ‘can do extra for Britain than ever’.

‘The BBC is the one greatest investor in unique British content material,’ he mentioned.

‘Each £1 we spend generates £2 for the UK economic system. We function as an engine powering the entire inventive sector.’

In 2004 the broadcaster moved some operations, together with BBC Breakfast, to Salford as a part of plans to broaden outdoors of London.

It has additionally doubled the proportion of its TV programmes produced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Eire.

Lord Corridor’s announcement comes days after presenter Samira Ahmed received a landmark employment tribunal in opposition to the company (pictured at Central London Employment Tribunal)

The BBC employs greater than 22,000 full-time employees across the nation, and at the very least one other 10,000 part-time and versatile staff.

Final yr Channel four paved the way in which by transferring its headquarters from London to Leeds.

Lord Corridor’s announcement comes days after presenter Samira Ahmed received a landmark employment tribunal in opposition to the company.

The Newswatch host took the BBC to courtroom over claims she was paid a sixth of Jeremy Vine’s wage regardless of doing ‘very comparable’ work.

She claimed she was owed virtually £700,000 in back-pay after being paid £440 per episode in opposition to Vine’s £three,000 per episode for Factors of View.

After final month’s election, ministers revealed plans to boycott the Right this moment programme after accusing the BBC of being ‘caught in a Remainer, Islington bubble’.

A Authorities supply mentioned on the time that the BBC had been ‘out of sync’.

Final month Boris Johnson additionally mentioned he would think about decriminalising non-payment of the annual £154.50 licence payment, which the BBC mentioned would end in £200million much less to spend on programming.