Two toddlers tried to wake their mother, 30, just minutes before she died of ‘blood clot’ in home

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:01 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:06 EST, 19 January 2020

Two toddlers have been discovered attempting to wake their 30-year-old mom after she tragically died at their residence.

Oliver, three, and 20-month-old Jack Talbot have been discovered climbing on their mom Danielle in a determined try to wake her up after she collapsed at residence in Bloxwich, Walsall.

The boys’ grandparents John and Sandra Gutteridge found the devastating scene once they arrived on the home on January 9.

Toddlers Oliver and Jack Talbot have been discovered attempting to wake their 30-year-old mom Danielle Talbot after she tragically died at their residence. Pictured: Oliver along with his mom and father Jason Talbot

They referred to as paramedics who carried out CPR on Mrs Talbot for 50 minutes however they have been unable to resuscitate her.

Devastated husband Jason Talbot and their household at the moment are awaiting postmortem outcomes however consider Mrs Talbot might have died from a blood clot.

Her brother Jono Gutteridge stated: ‘She (Mrs Talbot) had textual content our mom to inform them to come back over. Simply 20 minutes later they arrived at her home,’

Oliver and Jack have been discovered climbing on Danielle Talbot in a determined try to wake her up after she collapsed at residence in Bloxwich, Walsall

‘They found Ollie and Jack on prime of Danielle attempting to wake her up.

‘They referred to as 999 and an ambulance arrived.

‘Paramedics gave her CPR and have been engaged on her for 50 minutes however they could not revive her. It’s simply heartbreaking.’

He added: ‘Danielle had been complaining about having a headache however, at this stage, we do not know what induced her demise.

‘We’re ready for the coroner to tell us.’

Mr Gutteridge stated Mrs Talbot – who labored as a scheduler for PSH Medical Group – had been advised by docs on the age of 20 that she may by no means have kids as a consequence of medical issues.

However on Christmas Day in 2015 she found she was pregnant with their first son Oliver.

Her second son Jack was born in Might 2018.

Mr Gutteridge added: ‘She by no means thought she would have children of her personal.

Devastated husband Jason Talbot and their household at the moment are awaiting postmortem outcomes however consider Mrs Talbot might have died from a blood clot. Pictured: Mrs Talbot along with her niece, her husband Jason and Oliver

‘Then when she came upon she was pregnant on Christmas Day again in 2015 it was like a miracle.

‘She was simply over the moon – phrases could not specific her pleasure.

‘Oliver got here alongside after which lower than two years later Jack was born. She would do something for them, she simply adored them.’

Mr and Mrs Talbot married in July 2017 at Walsall Registry Workplace. The couple determined to not go on honeymoon so they may spend money and time on Oliver as a substitute.

Mr Gutteridge has arrange a GoFundMe web page to boost cash which will likely be put aside for Oliver and Jack’s future. Pictured: Mrs Talbot with child Jack

Mr Gutteridge stated: ‘It was such an exquisite day and nice to see them so glad.

‘They have been such a improbable couple and when Oliver and Jack got here alongside it made the household full.

‘Now it has all been taken away and it’s simply so unhappy.’

He added: ‘Danielle was only a particular, beautiful particular person. She was the right mom who would dote on them and do something for them.

‘As an individual she was simply the loveliest of individuals. She all the time noticed the perfect in everybody.’

Mr Gutteridge has arrange a GoFundMe web page to boost cash which will likely be put aside for Oliver and Jack’s future.

He posted: ‘Sadly on the 09/01/2020 my lovely sister misplaced her life abandoning two lovely boys and a tremendous husband.

‘Danielle was solely 30 years outdated. Danielle was advised 10 years in the past that she wouldn’t be capable of have kids however then on Christmas day 4 years in the past Danielle awoke and executed a check that got here again optimistic.

‘Danielle and Jason would lastly get what they all the time wished. Danielle gave beginning to their lovely child boy Oliver on the 23/08/2016.

‘Danielle and Jason had extra nice information once they came upon she was going to provide beginning to their second lovely boy Jack on the 20/05/2018.

‘All Danielle ever wished was too be a mother and I’ll say she was the perfect mother any baby may of ever presumably wished.

‘Danielle was a working mother who would have executed something to place meals on the desk and garments on their backs.

‘Sadly Danielle solely acquired to take pleasure in being a mother for 3 years and my poor nephews and my brother-in-law at the moment are left and not using a mom and a spouse.

‘We’re asking anybody who wish to assist Oliver and Jack by donating something they presumably can as I do know for a reality she would have wished that as a substitute of flowers.

‘So all the cash raised will go to her boys Oliver and Jack.’