Two Top NJPW Stars Not Interested In WWE

NJPW has a number of stars that WWE most likely wouldn’t thoughts inking to a deal. Jay White and Will Ospreay are two people who followers usually surprise about. It doesn’t look like they’re all for seeing what WWE has to supply.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer introduced up the truth that Jay White and Will Ospreay don’t appear to be all for WWE. Ospreay would possibly ultimately soar to WWE, but it surely received’t be whereas he can nonetheless compete at a high degree.

“I think it’s kinda weird — I understand why fans would do it, but with those two guys in particular when people are like, ‘So when are they gonna come to WWE?’ It’s kinda like… well I know from talking to Jay I would say never and Will I would not say never because he kinda makes allusions that someday he might, but that someday is years and years and years away.” “As long as he can perform at a top level he doesn’t want to go anywhere because New Japan is the top level.”

Priorities are totally different for everybody. It won’t be all about cash. Situations like with The Revival present that typically larger paychecks don’t robotically imply a contract can be signed. We’ll should see about Will Ospreay, however Jay White doesn’t appear all for coming to WWE.

