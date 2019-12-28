Two Tourists From Andhra Die After Collapsing At Sunburn Festival In Goa

The 2 started to really feel uneasy after they had been standing exterior the venue of pageant, police stated.

Panaji:

Two music lovers from Andhra Pradesh who had been visiting Goa to take part within the ongoing Sunburn Digital Dance Music pageant died after collapsing close to the venue in North Goa district.

A senior police official stated Sai Prasad and Venkat (full identify not recognized) had been taken to a hospital in Mapusa however had been declared lifeless.

The 2 started to really feel uneasy after they had been standing exterior the venue of the Sunburn pageant at Vagatore seashore village, ready for the gates to open, on Friday afternoon, police stated.

They had been taken to state-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa city, the place they had been declared lifeless.

When requested if drug overdose could possibly be the explanation, a senior police official stated, “Nothing might be dominated out.

“It may be coronary heart assault or drug overdose or something. We will not say something until now we have postmortem report,” he stated.