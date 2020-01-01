Two women are stabbed in New Year’s Eve violence as man, 34, is arrested for attempted murder 

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Printed: 04:28 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:30 EST, 1 January 2020

Two ladies have been stabbed in New 12 months’s Eve violence and a person has since been arrested for tried homicide.

Police mentioned the stabbings occurred simply two hours into the brand new decade within the Felixstowe space of Suffolk.

The violence began at round 2am this morning and Suffolk Police has since erected a cordon across the massacre scene at a home in Mill Lane.

Police mentioned two ladies have been taken to hospital and one is alleged to have suffered severe accidents.

A cordon has since been put in place in Mill Lane (pictured above) after the stabbing in Felixstowe

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of tried homicide and at the moment stays in custody.

The incident in Suffolk comes as three teenage boys have been additionally stabbed within the West Norwood space of London.

Two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old boy suffered from stab wounds after the home celebration in south London.

Their accidents aren’t believed to be life threatening and three folks have since been arrested on tried homicide expenses and at the moment stay in custody.

The Met Police mentioned they’re persevering with their enquiries.

Violence has been rife throughout the nation this New 12 months and 4 folks have been additionally arrested within the Milton Keynes space yesterday after a person was stabbed to dying on a housing property.

Officers have been known as to an handle in Oxley Park simply after three.30pm to reviews of a stabbing. Thames Valley Police mentioned a person in his early 20s later died at Milton Keynes College Hospital.