Two women, baby in stroller hit by car in North York

Three pedestrians, together with a girl pushing a child in a carriage, have been struck by a automobile in a strip mall parking zone Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Police say it occurred after the noon-hour exterior a Walmart at 1305 Lawrence Ave. W. — close to Keele St.

A 75-year-old lady was driving her Toyota northbound trough the parking zone when she struck a girl, 35, who ended being pinned underneath the automobile.

The lady was freed by emergency crews and transported to hospital with life-threatening accidents.

The second lady and the toddler within the stroller have been unhurt.

Visitors Providers continues to analyze.

Police are asking anybody with dashcam or video footage to name 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).