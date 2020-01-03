Two Women Officers Will Ensure Speedy Trial In Rape Cases In Andhra

M Deepika, Further Superintendent of Police (Admn), Kurnool, has been transferred.

Two ladies IAS officers have been appointed in Andhra Pradesh to implement the Disha Act that cleared the state meeting final month for more durable punishment, together with the dying sentence, inside 21 days for these responsible of crimes in opposition to ladies.

The legislation cleared the state meeting on December 13, just a little over two weeks after a younger lady’s gang rape and homicide in neighbouring Telangana. The legislation was dubbed because the “Andhra Pradesh Disha Act” after the title given to the girl in social media campaigns and protests after the horrific crime. The 4 accused within the rape case have been shot useless by police on December 6 after they allegedly tried to flee the crime scene the place they have been taken on reconstruction of occasions.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official Dr Kritika Shukla and Indian Police Service (IPS) official M Deepika have been on Thursday appointed as Particular Officers for implementing the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act 2019.

“Dr Kritika Shukla, is presently the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare has been given an additional charge as DISHA Special Officer. M. Deepika, who is the Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) of Kurnool, has been transferred and posted as DISHA Special Officer,” an official assertion learn.

The Andhra Pradesh Legal Legislation (Modification) Act allows fast trial and judgement in instances of rape and acid assaults in which there’s clinching proof in opposition to the accused. The trial needs to be accomplished inside 14 days and the decision needs to be pronounced inside 21 days. The enchantment interval has been minimize to 45 days from six months.

The highlights of the brand new legislation in Andhra Pradesh embrace unique dying penalty for rape crimes the place “adequate conclusive evidence” is offered. At current, the supply for punishing rape offenders is sentence for fastened jail time period resulting in life imprisonment or dying sentence.

To make sure a speedy trial, the state will arrange unique particular courts in all of the 13 districts to take care of instances of offences in opposition to ladies and youngsters together with rape, acid assaults and social media harassment.