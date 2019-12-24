Two women say they were sexually assaulted on Frontier flights — and the airline did nothing, lawsuit alleges

Two Denver residents allege in a federal lawsuit they had been sexually assaulted on Frontier Airways flights out of the Mile Excessive Metropolis and the airline ignored their requests for assist.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 16 in U.S. District Court docket in Denver, marks the second towards the Denver-based airline firm this month after a number of feminine pilots and flight attendants went public that Frontier discriminated towards them whereas pregnant and after giving beginning.

Two ladies declare they had been sexually assaulted by male passengers on Frontier flights out of Denver in October and November 2018, in response to the criticism. In each circumstances, the ladies reported the assault to flight attendants, who didn’t report the incident to anybody else. In a single girl’s case, flight attendants refused to let her change seats, the lawsuit stated.

Frontier additionally didn’t have regulation enforcement meet the planes after they landed in both occasion, the criticism stated, and didn’t present the victims with the identities of their assailants and potential witnesses.

Jennifer F. de la Cruz, a Frontier spokeswoman, stated in an e mail she couldn’t touch upon pending litigation, however added “the safety of our passengers and crew members is our number one priority at Frontier Airlines and we have strict policies in place to proactively and appropriately respond to reports of misconduct and alleged crimes.”

The swimsuit claims Frontier lacks sufficient insurance policies for stopping or responding to in-flight sexual harassment.

The allegations come amidst rising stories of sexual assault on flights lately.

The FBI final yr stated the variety of sexual assaults reported throughout industrial flights had been rising “at an alarming rate.” FBI investigations into midair sexual assaults elevated by 66% from 2014 to 2017, CNN reported. The bureau stated it had opened 63 investigations into sexual assault on plane in 2017, in contrast with 57 in 2016, 40 in 2015 and 38 in 2014.

The FBI famous these crimes are notoriously under-reported, and no clearing home for information exists.