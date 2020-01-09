News TV SHOWS

Two WWE NXT Superstars Injured This Week

WWE NXT introduced their first dwell present of 2020. The Superstars gave their all, however a number of of them suffered accidents within the course of.

WWE Now’s NXT harm report mentioned Kay Lee Ray “landed awkwardly on her shoulder” after a suplex from Toni Storm. Ray refused medical consideration and will likely be wrestling this Sunday at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.

Wesley Blake injured his foot within the Forgotten Sons’ first spherical match within the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Group Basic. He was seen leaving Full Sail Enviornment on crutches and sporting a strolling boot. He may have an x-ray scheduled and his standing is “questionable.”

These have been the one two accidents reported from WWE NXT this week. Hopefully neither of them are too severe.



