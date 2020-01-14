Two-year cartel war escalates when gunmen kill rival leader’s sister on her wedding day at a church

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

The lethal two-year battle between two Mexican cartels ramped up this weekend when gunmen barged right into a church and killed a rival cartel chief’s sister on her wedding ceremony day and kidnapped the groom, one other excessive rating gangster.

Karem Lizbeth Yépez Ortiz was standing on the altar reverse her soon-to-be-husband, recognized within the Mexican prison underworld as ‘El Calamardo,’ on Saturday afternoon as mass was about to conclude on the Our Girl of San Juan church when it was abruptly interrupted by a hail of bullets.

Karem Lizbeth Yépez Ortiz was the sister of José Antonio ‘El Marro’ Yépez Ortiz, chief of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel and was in control of the group’s funds.

A high-level regulation enforcement official confirmed to La Silla Rota that the bride was shot useless.

Some stories positioned El Marro on the scene and that he escaped unhurt.

José Antonio Yépez Ortiz (left), who leads the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, and Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes (proper), chief of the Jalisco New Technology Cartel, have been at odds since 2017

A number of Mexican information shops reported that witnesses stated the attackers have been carrying bulletproof vests with the initials of the Jalisco New Technology Cartel and despatched wedding ceremony visitors diving for canopy whereas others tried to flee the church. Different invitees who made eye contact with the assailants have been shot at, too.

The Jalisco New Technology Cartel gunmen have been seen escaping in not less than three automobiles and have been shot at by a few of the wedding ceremony attendees.

An 18-year-old bystander driving a bike was caught within the crossfire and was shot useless on a street close to the church.

A spokesperson with state lawyer normal’s workplace confirmed to DailyMail.com passenger accompanying the 18-year-old was wounded.

The official, nonetheless, couldn’t verify whether or not Karem Lizbeth Yépez Ortiz was killed in addition to the whole variety of victims injured on the church however did say the incident was nonetheless being investigated.

Karem Lizbeth Yépez Ortiz’s homicide got here a day after María Guadalupe López Esquivel, a high-ranking feminine operative for the Jalisco New Technology Cartel died throughout a confrontation with Mexican safety forces in La Bocanda, a city within the central state of Michoacán.

López Esquivel was 21-years-old and was referred to as ‘La Catrina,’ Mexico’s ‘Grande Dame of Loss of life,’ a satirical skeleton determine celebrated on the Day of the Lifeless.

Jalisco New Technology Cartel has been embroiled in a on-going turf struggle with the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel relationship again to December 2017 when Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes declared struggle on El Marro.

Each factions have been disputing the correct to the profitable unlawful oil tapping enterprise or ‘huachicoleo’ all through the Guanajuato municipalities of Salamanca, Apaseo El Grande, León, Irapuato and Celaya, leaving a whole lot of fighters and harmless folks useless.

Mexico has been on the manhunt for El Mencho since 2015. The U.S. additionally needs the him and has provided a $10million reward for his seize.

In February 2019, presumed members of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel drove as much as an auto physique store in Guanajuato and delivered a lethal assault in opposition to alleged associates of the Jalisco New Technology Cartel.

One of many killers, apparently carrying a Go-Professional digicam connected to his physique, recorded the second two pickup vehicles make a sudden cease on a dust road and unleash the savage strike on the unsuspecting males.

In August, Jalisco New Technology Cartel used a cellphone to report itself parading a high-ranking official with the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

The half-naked Adolfo Mendoza Valencia, who was in control of managing a “plaza” or turf operated by the group within the metropolis of Valle de Santiago, was sure to a chair along with his palms and toes tied. He was then executed and his physique was hung from a freeway overpass.