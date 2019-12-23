Tyler, The Creator Shares IGOR Outtakes “Best Interest” & amp; “Group B”

Again in Could, Tyler, The Creator returned with IGOR , the followup to 2017 's Flower Boy . The album ranked on our record of one of the best albums of 2019, which makes it excellent news that it turns on the market’s some leftover materials from the classes.

Right this moment, Tyler took to Twitter to unveil two outtakes from Igor . The primary, “Best Interest,” comes with a DIY-ish video of Tyler lip-syncing on a ship; in response to his tweets, it was pretty spontaneous and he was later shocked to search out it synced up completely with the music. “I also have some raps, here ya go,” he continued earlier than sharing a second observe titled “Group B.”

Each songs have a lightweight, soulful contact to them – notably “Best Interest,” which is primarily pushed by a high-pitched vocal hook earlier than Tyler's verse is available in in a while, and altogether pairs properly with the picture of individuals cruising by means of swamps on a sunny day boat experience. “Group B” is a little more of an easy rap observe, Tyler rhyming over a chopped-up however lilting pattern. Examine them out beneath.

Igor is out now on Columbia.