Tyler, The Creator shares new tracks ‘Best Interest’ and ‘Group B’

Tyler, The Creator has marked the tip of 2019 by releasing new tracks ‘Best Interest’ and ‘Group B’. You’ll be able to hearken to the brand new choices beneath.

The rapper says that ‘Best Interest’ is a “rough draft that did not make IGOR” firstly of the monitor’s visuals – which had been filmed by Wyatt Navarro and see Tyler using in a ship.

He additional defined on his YouTube web page: “Didn’t want it to sit on a hard drive. Filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success!”

It comes because the rapper gears up for a busy 2020 which can see him return to the UK to headline Parklife and Lovebox in 2020.

The exhibits will mark the US rapper’s first appearances at a UK competition since he was banned from the nation in 2015.

He’ll play at Manchester’s Parklife on June 13 earlier than heading to the capital to headline Lovebox at Gunnersbury Park on July 14.

In the meantime, IGOR was not too long ago named NME’s second finest album of the yr – solely topped by Billie Eilish’s acclaimed debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?‘

“He asked himself – and the listener – honest questions about gender and sexuality. ‘IGOR’ found Tyler at his most honest and most evolved state,” wrote Carl Anka for NME’s annual rating.

“Odd Future’s class clown grew up to become the biggest hearted member of the bunch. Imagine that.”