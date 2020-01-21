Typecaste – “Traverse”

For those who care in any respect about heavy-ass hardcore, then there's a forthcoming tour that you’d be well-advised to take a look at. Sanction, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and Vamachara are all heading out on the street collectively, which suggests an entire bunch of motherfuckers are about to be thrown into merch tables. One of many different bands on that tour is Typecaste, a metalcore band with a fully bruising sound.

The Lengthy Island / Boston band Typecaste have been round for a few years, they usually've already launched a 2017 demo and a 2018 EP referred to as Creature Of Behavior . Subsequent month, they'll come out with the brand new EP Between Life , they usually've simply shared a crushing, guttural, completely monstrous music referred to as “Traverse.” seems like a bulldozer falling out of the sky and touchdown in your face, and you’ll hear it beneath.

The Between Life EP is out 2 / 14 on Flatspot Information. Completely happy Valentine's Day!