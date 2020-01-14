U-19 Wicketkeeper’s Brilliant Stumping Is Reminiscent Of Dhoni. Watch

The Zimbabwe U-19 wicketkeeper effected an excellent stumping that might make even MS Dhoni proud, in a recreation towards New Zealand U-19. Beckham Wheeler-Greenall was batting for New Zealand when left-arm spinner Tadiwanashe Nyangani bowled one down the leg aspect. Wheeler-Greenall tried to skip down the observe and hoick it away however missed the ball utterly. The ball was flying down the leg aspect, however 17-year-old gloveman Dane Schadendorf moved rapidly to his left to seize the ball. Schadendorf confirmed good instincts to instantly again flick the ball and get a direct hit with the batsman nonetheless out of the crease.

Watch the good piece of wicketkeeping right here:

Schadendorf’s good glove work drew reward from Twitter customers who reacted to the video by evaluating him to some legendary wicketkeepers.

“He did a Healy or a Dhoni??” tweeted one consumer.

“More like Sangakkara,” replied one other.

“Brilliant,” a consumer tweeted whereas one other merely wrote “Magic”.

The match was a part of an U-19 quadrangular collection in South Africa that includes India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe aside from the host aspect.

Zimbabwe U-19 bowled out their opposition for 198 within the match performed on January 9 earlier than chasing the goal down with two wickets and three balls to spare in what ended up a really shut contest.

It was Zimbabwe’s solely win within the event which India gained.

The collection was performed forward of the 2020 U-19 World Cup which is scheduled to begin on January 17 in South Africa. Whereas Zimbabwe are grouped with Bangladesh, Pakistan and Scotland within the first spherical of the event, New Zealand will face defending champions India, Sri Lanka and debutants Japan within the group stage.