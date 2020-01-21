U-19 World Cup: Bishnoi Stars As India Thrash Japan By 10 Wickets

Defending champions India outclassed debutants Japan by 10 wickets of their second match to all however safe a spot within the quarterfinals of the ICC Underneath-19 World Cup in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. Opting to subject first, four-time champions India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking 4 wickets. It was the joint second lowest whole by a crew within the Underneath-19 World Cup and joint third lowest within the under-19 cricket historical past.

Pacers Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh shared 5 wickets amongst themselves as not one of the Japanese batsmen entered double digits.

India wanted simply four.5 overs to finish the formalities with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively.

Of their tournament-opener on Sunday, India had overwhelmed Sri Lanka by 90 runs.

The sport on Tuesday was an entire mismatch with Japan taking part in a serious ICC occasion for the primary time.

India captain Priyam Garg, nonetheless, mentioned his quick bowlers may have accomplished a greater job.

“Very happy with the performance. The spinners were good, but the lines and lengths could have been better from the pacers. There’s no pressure as such. We want to do well, we take every game as it comes,” mentioned Garg.

Japan captain Marcus Thurgate mentioned the crew will head again house loads richer in expertise.

“I knew it was going to be a really tough game. We didn’t do our best, specially with the batting. We could have done better. We learnt a lot. We can go to Japan and say that we’ve played against some of the big guys,” he mirrored.

“We’ll take a lot of positives from this game. We need to learn from our mistakes and keep getting better,” mentioned Thurgate.

India play their remaining league recreation towards New Zealand on Friday.