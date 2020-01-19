U-19 World Cup: India Start Title Defence With 90-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

A powerful batting efficiency, topped by a disciplined bowling, noticed defending champions India cruise to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in a gap group league encounter of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Batting first, India scored a aggressive 297 for four, using on half-centuries from their premier batsmen — opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 off 72 balls). There have been important contributions from vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52 off 48 balls) and late entrant all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 off 27 balls and a pair of/34 in 6 overs), which took the full near 300-run mark.

The bowlers then stored the Lankan batsmen beneath verify, bowling them out for 207 in 45.2 overs.

Quick bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27 in 7.2 overs), who already has a multi-crore IPL contract, was essentially the most spectacular as he repeatedly breached the 140kmph mark.

The opposition batsmen discovered his quick ball troublesome to deal with. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44 in 10 overs), who can be seen donning Kings XI Punjab colors within the IPL, confirmed good management, not letting the batsmen get away with something.

Left-arm seamer Akash Singh (2/29 in 9 overs) introduced the ball again into the right-hander with rival skipper Nipun Dananjaya (50) being the one batsman, who appeared snug on the market within the center.

It was a complete workforce effort by the ‘Boys in Blue’ who actually outclassed their South Asian neighbours in all departments of the sport with a completely skilled efficiency.

“I would rate this performance 9 out of 10 although we could have scored 320. But I am happy with the overall show from the boys,” skipper Garg mentioned after the match.

The observe was a bit on the slower facet as Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena (23) placed on 66 for the opening stand.

Jaiswal punished the free balls with some elegant drives, hitting eight fours.

There have been no massive stands however regular ones that stored the momentum going.

India’s most constant batsman NT Tilak Verma (46 off 53 balls) ran exhausting between the wickets including 46 with Jaiswal earlier than the previous was dismissed.

Skipper Garg, essentially the most skilled first-class participant within the match together with Tilak, added a run-a-ball 59.

Garg, who had three boundaries, was joined by Jurel for a 63-run stand for the fourth wicket that took the rating to 232. However credit score to Veer, who used the lengthy deal with to good impact in a 65-run stand in 7.2 overs with Jurel.

Veer hit six fours and a six in an effort that had cheeky scoops and sweep pictures as effectively.