U-19 World Cup: West Indies Beat England, Australia Thrash Nigeria

Nyeem Younger produced an excellent all-round efficiency as West Indies beat England by 71 runs below the Duckworth/Lewis (D/L) technique of their U-19 World Cup match on Monday. Despatched in to bat after England gained the toss within the Group B match, West Indies relied on Younger’s swashbuckling 41-ball 66 to make 267 for seven of their stipulated 50 overs. Younger smashed the English bowlers to all corners of the bottom, at the same time as Kevlon Anderson remained not out on 86 off 105 balls.

Coming in to bat at quantity seven, Younger hit 5 boundaries and 4 sixes in his blazing knock, whereas Anderson struck six fours and three maximums.

Opener Leonardo Julien made 40 off 57 balls whereas placing on 47 runs for the primary wicket with skipper Kimani Melius (24).

Struggling at 138 for 5 within the 35th over, the duo of Younger and Anderson added 101 runs for the sixth wicket to assist their workforce put up a difficult whole.

Lewis Goldsworthy was the most effective bowler for England, returning figures of two/28 in his quota of 10 overs.

In reply on the Diamond Oval, England have been reeling at 184 for 9 in 43.four overs when play was stopped resulting from unhealthy climate.

After his effort with the bat, medium pacer Younger got here to run by way of the England line-up, ending the day with spectacular figures of 5/45 in 9 overs.

England have been off to a sedate begin with their openers placing on 53 runs in slightly below 14 overs after which there was a 51-run stand for the third wicket, however they misplaced the plot after that.

This was West Indies’ second win in as many matches, grabbing the highest spot in group, as England began their marketing campaign with a loss.

In one other match, Australia crushed Nigeria by 10 wickets on the Nation Membership B Subject.