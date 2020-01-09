News

U-Haul workers find body in rental truck in Fullerton

January 9, 2020
A body of workers have been cleansing out a U-Haul truck Wednesday, towed to a Fullerton rental enterprise after it was deserted in Anaheim, after they discovered a physique contained in the car.

The Fullerton Police Division was referred to as to the scene close to Orangethorpe Avenue and State School Boulevard simply earlier than 1 p.m.

After figuring out that the truck had been rented after which dumped in Anaheim, Fullerton authorities contacted Anaheim police, who took over the case.

About 7:30 p.m., the physique, discovered wrapped in plastic and cardboard with solely with the crown of the individual’s head seen, was taken to the Orange County coroner’s workplace for additional examination. No particulars in regards to the individual’s identification have been obtainable Wednesday night.

The truck was towed to “another controlled facility” the place officers will glean any proof from the truck, which additionally had clothes and furnishings inside, stated Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Division.

“We have nothing to indicate it is a homicide,” Carringer stated. “We are handling it as if it could potentially be a homicide, so we’re going to complete a thorough, methodical search.”

