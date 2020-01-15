U of T professor responds to anger over participation grading scheme

The College of Toronto professor who prompted outrage on-line for the way handed out participation marks to college students has responded to his critics.

“You can’t please everyone,” Mitchell Huynh, a sessional lecturer at U of T’s Mississauga campus, stated in an Instagram put up addressing the incident.

It was revealed in a now-deleted Reddit thread that Huynh had structured his pupil’s participation marks – which quantities to 10% of their ultimate grade – by requiring they do issues corresponding to comply with him on social media, join with him on Linkedin, purchase the ebook he authored and get it signed by him, BlogTO reported.

Huynh advised the Toronto Solar that it isn’t “unusual” for professors to require college students to earn participation marks by doing related issues.

In different programs, “you have to buy a textbook that has a unique code in it,” Huynh defined. The code offers college students entry to on-line materials used for grading.

“There’s a lot of these things out there that are a lot more expensive and provide no more continuing value,” Huynh stated.

Huynh stated relying on gross sales, the ebook he makes college students learn may be bought anyplace from $6 to $20.

By way of requiring college students to comply with his social media accounts, Huynh stated: “They get a lot of education from my social media content,” and that it additionally acts as a networking alternative.

A consultant from U of T advised the Solar: “We have just become aware of this situation and are gathering information.”

“Students love the course,” Huynh stated within the Instagram video. “It’s one of the highest-rated courses in the department of management.”

Nonetheless, not everybody appeared content material to agree with Huynh on-line.

“How is it fair to not give someone a mark because they don’t follow your social media or buy a brand new book? Some people can only afford used books and others don’t even have social media,” one Instagram consumer commented.

One other consumer commented: “I don’t necessarily agree with his tactics but that’s an easy 3%.”