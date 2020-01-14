U of T tops list of Canadian schools with students who have sugar daddies

There’s little question increased training comes with a hefty price ticket.

And in accordance with courting web site SeekingArrangement, the College of Toronto is the highest post-secondary college in relation to college students counting on sugar daddies – an individual who will present money and different monetary facilities in trade for firm – as a way to survive.

In response to SeekingArrangement, greater than 70,000 college students throughout the nation are opting to search out sugar daddies as a way to assist them keep afloat financially fairly than turn into homeless or compelled to decide on between teachers or housing.

The courting web site famous the College of Toronto has 1,158 college students enrolled which might be at present concerned in a sugar baby-daddy relationship. Western College is available in second with 777 college students whereas the College of Alberta ranks third with 729 college students.

The location claims with lease having elevated to about $2,600 final 12 months, sugar daddy relationships are engaging and helpful.

“Canadian students find themselves struggling to provide adequate shelter while at university,” SeekingArrangement founder and CEO Brandon Wade mentioned in a media launch. “Sugar Daddies mentor these students on how to manage their finances and elevate their typical uni lifestyle.”

TOP 20 CANADIAN SUGAR BABY SCHOOLS

– College of Toronto (1,158)

– Western College (777)

– College of Alberta (729)

– Ryerson College (591)

– Wilfrid Laurier College (459)

– York College (459)

– Queen’s College (453)

– College of Guelph (435)

– Carleton College (414)

– Dalhousie College (402)

– McGill College (306)

– College of Ottawa (390)

– College of Waterloo (312)

– McMaster College (306)

– Mount Royal College (300)

– Trent College (285)

– Simon Fraser College (285)

– Brock College (270)

– Southern Alberta Institute of Expertise (270)

– MacEwan College (267)