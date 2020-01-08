U.S. contractor killed in Iraq is buried in Sacramento

A U.S. protection contractor killed in Iraq in December — throughout a rocket assault that led to heightened tensions with Iran and the killing of a distinguished Iranian navy chief — was buried Saturday in Sacramento, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Nawres Waleed Hamid died Dec. 27 within the rocket strike on an Iraqi navy base the place he labored as a linguist, in accordance with the Bee and wire service stories.

America blamed Kataib Hezbollah (the Hezbollah Brigades), a high paramilitary faction that’s backed by Iran, for the assault that killed Hamid and responded by putting a number of positions of the group, killing some 25 folks and wounding 51 others. Two days after that airstrike, 1000’s of protesters aligned with an Iraqi paramilitary group stormed the compound of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31. Gen. Qassem Suleimani, the highly effective and shadowy head of Iran’s elite Quds Drive, was killed Friday.

Hamid lived in a Sacramento suburb along with his spouse and two youngsters, ages 2 and eight.

His spouse, Noor Alkhalil, stated in an interview with the Bee that she felt one thing was fallacious when Hamid stopped responding to her telephone messages. Quickly, a consultant from her husband’s employer, Valiant Built-in Companies, got here to their house and instructed her that her husband had been killed.

“He was the only person I knew here,” Alkhalil stated Tuesday. “It still doesn’t feel real. It has been difficult to accept that he is no longer here.”

Valiant, a Virginia-based firm, issued an announcement Monday about Hamid’s dying.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nawres Hamid,” the corporate stated. “Mr. Hamid was a consummate professional and highly committed member of the Valiant team who was cherished and valued by his colleagues. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family.”

A co-worker instructed the Washington Put up that Hamid had labored lately as an Arabic interpreter for U.S. forces in Iraq and that he was identified to embellish his residing house with footage of the youngsters. He grew to become a naturalized citizen in 2017, the Put up reported.

His widow stated in an interview with the Bee that she and her husband moved to the US in 2011 whereas she was pregnant and that she deliberate to stay in California.

“What would I return to in Iraq?” Alkhalil stated. “Now my focus is on my two children; they are my world.”

Occasions employees writers Melissa Etehad and Nabih Bulos contributed to this report.