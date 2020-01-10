U.S. firefighters sent to battle Australia’s wildfires arrive to cheers and applause

Greater than 100 U.S. firefighters, together with dozens from California, have traveled to Australia during the last month to assist fight the nation’s wildfires which have consumed greater than 12.5 million acres of vegetation.

On Thursday morning, the most recent batch of firefighters landed at Sydney Worldwide Airport, the place they had been welcomed with cheers and applause. The video was captured by Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Hearth Service.

“Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous and lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude and admiration we all have for their generosity,” he tweeted.

US fireplace fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their strategy to help with fireplace combating in Victoria.

The firefighters will help the Victoria Rural Hearth Service, the most important fireplace service within the Australian state of Victoria. The Nationwide Interagency Hearth Middle — the Boise, Idaho-based authorities company that’s coordinating the deployment of firefighters from the US — was not instantly accessible to touch upon which components of the U.S. the group got here from.

One lady advised CNN that her husband from Alabama was a part of the group featured within the clip.

A complete of 59 firefighters and fireplace administration personnel left Monday for Australia from Los Angeles Worldwide Airport, NIFC public affairs specialist Carrie Bilbao mentioned.

Twenty of these firefighters had been assembled by the Angeles Nationwide Forest Companies. The group has a collective whole of 100 years of expertise and had been all leaders of their items. These assembled included a husband and spouse, a 21-year firefighting veteran and a father of 4.

“Our Australian sisters and brothers have helped us over the years,” fireplace prevention technician Jonathan Merager mentioned. “It seemed natural to reciprocate that assistance.”

In August 2018, Australia and New Zealand despatched roughly 140 firefighters to the US for practically 30 days.

The change of fireplace assets between the U.S. and Australia is made via an settlement between the U.S. Division of the Inside and Emergency Administration Australia. NIFC is sending firefighters to Australia for the primary time since 2010.