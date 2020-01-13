U.S. Girls – “Overtime”

Slightly below two years in the past, Meg Remy launched In A Poem Limitless , her sixth album as U.S. Women. Whereas the mission had already discovered religious followers over time, In A Poem Limitless felt like a long-gestating end result and a shocking transformation without delay – one which landed U.S. Women on the prime of end-of-year lists and garnered a complete new stage of buzz. Remy & co. toured a bunch behind it following the acclaim, and one would possibly’ve anticipated it'd be some time earlier than we bought a correct follow-up.

Properly, prove that isn't the case in any respect. There's a brand new U.S. Women album already. It's referred to as Heavy Gentle and it arrives at first of March.

Heavy Gentle continues the forays into tinges of soul and disco-pop that U.S. Women started to discover on In A Poem Limitless . And following the extraordinary reside present the band perfected for the final album – for which their ranks swelled to eight folks onstage – Heavy Gentle was recorded reside within the studio with 20 session musicians, certainly one of whom was none apart from E Avenue Band saxophonist Jake Clemons. A press launch describes the sonic nature of the album as “a balance between orchestral percussion … and the human voice.”

The album feels like a particular concept traced by means of 13 tracks. Remy's voice is one amongst many, together with spoken phrase interludes that “share reflections on childhood experiences.” Although whereas Heavy Gentle is an extension of the extra collaborative nature of In A Poem Limitless , it's additionally reportedly certainly one of Remy's most private works, transferring away from the character research of earlier albums in favor of fabric that sifts by means of the experiences of Remy's previous.

Together with the information, U.S. Women have shared “Overtime,” the lead single from Heavy Gentle and certainly one of three reworked tracks included on the album. (Reimagined materials isn’t an unfamiliar idea on US Women releases, and Heavy Gentle additionally options new interpretations of “Red Ford Radio” and “Statehouse (It's A Man's World).” Each date again to a few of US Women' earliest collections.) All the sonic markers promised up to now for Heavy Gentle – funky rhythms, layered vocals, pounding percussion, dramatic sax peals – are on show right here. Test it out beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “4 American Dollars”

02 ” Overtime “

03 “IOU “

04 “Advice To Teenage Self “

05 “State House ( It's A Man's World) “

06 “Born To Lose”

07 “And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve “

08 “The Most Hurtful Thing”

09 “Denise, Don't Wait”

10 “Woodstock '99 “

11 “The Color Of Your Childhood Bedroom”

12 “The Quiver To The Bomb”

13 “Red Ford Radio”

TOUR DATES:

02 / 15 – Toronto, ON @ Paradise Theater (SOLD OUT)

02 / 16 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère

02 / 18 – New York, NY @ The Dance

04 / 04 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

04 / 05 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Corridor

04 / 06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

04 / 07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Heart

04 / 09 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04 / 10 – Kansas Metropolis, MO @ Document Bar

04 / 12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04 / 13 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Metro Music Corridor

04 / 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

04 / 14 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

04 / 17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

04 / 18 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04 / 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Impartial

04 / 21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

04 / 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge Hollywood Without end

04 / 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04 / 25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04 / 27 – Austin, TX @ Antone's

04 / 28 – Dallas, TX @ Membership Dada

04 / 29 – Houston, TX @ Continental Membership

05 / 01 – Memphis, TN @ The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts

05 / 02 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

05 / 03 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05 / 05 – Washington, DC @ U Avenue

05 / 06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Corridor Of Williamsburg

05 / 07 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

05 / 08 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Reside

10 / 14 – London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Corridor

Heavy Gentle is out three/6 through 4AD. Pre-order it right here.