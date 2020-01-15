U.S Marines Respond To Allegations Of Sgt Slaughter Faking Military Service

Sgt Slaughter made headlines final week when resurfaced data confirmed that he has no precise navy background. He carried out beneath a Marine gimmick for many years and a few followers thought this was a joke. Anybody falsely claiming navy service is an issue for actual veterans.

So Cal Uncensored acquired a reply from The US Marines with an official response relating to the matter. After looking out by way of their database for Slaughter’s actual identify Robert Rudolph Remus, they discovered no such data exhibiting Sgt Slaughter’s navy service.

“We initiated a search of the files maintained by the Manpower Management Records & Performance Branch (MMRP). MMRP was not able to identify Mr. Remus as a member or former member of the U.S. Marine Corps or Marine Corps Reserve based upon the information provided in your request.”

Sgt Slaughter accepted the Commander-In-Chief’s Gold Medal of Advantage from the Veterans of Overseas Wars in 2009. He nonetheless maintains a historical past of navy service even when he’s doing interviews out of character.

In 2020 there isn’t any have to proceed kayfabing such a personality and it appears to be like like some individuals could be over him claiming veteran standing to maintain a gimmick going.