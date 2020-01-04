U.S. men’s soccer team cancels plan to train in Qatar

CHICAGO — The U.S. males’s soccer crew has canceled its plan to coach in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation introduced the choice Friday, a day after a U.S. army air struck killed a prime Iranian army commander.

The Individuals will transfer coaching to a website in the USA that has not but been decided. They are going to be use a roster of gamers largely from Main League Soccer forward of an exhibition in opposition to Costa Rica in Feb. 1 at Carson, California.

The united states stated it hopes to coach sooner or later at Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup.