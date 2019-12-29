December 29, 2019 | 1:45pm | Up to date December 29, 2019 | 1:45pm

The U.S. army has carried out “defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria towards the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, the U.S. Pentagon stated on Sunday, two days after a U.S. civilian contractor was killed in a rocket assault on an Iraqi army base.

The Pentagon stated it focused three areas of the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria. The areas included weapons storage services and command and management areas the group had used to plan and execute assaults on coalition forces.

America had accused the group of the 30-plus rocket assault on Friday that killed the U.S. civilian contractor and injured 4 U.S. service members and two members of the Iraqi Safety Forces close to the oil-rich metropolis of Kirkuk.

“In response to repeated Kata’ib Hezbollah attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, U.S. forces have conducted precision defensive strikes … that will degrade KH’s ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces,” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman stated within the assertion.

In Iraq, a number of Iraqi militia fighters have been killed on Sunday in an airstrike on their headquarters close to the western Qaim district on the border with Syria, army sources and militia commanders informed Reuters.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a collection of assaults on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that any assaults by Tehran or proxies that harmed Individuals or allies could be “answered with a decisive U.S. response.”