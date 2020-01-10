U.S. Plagued By Widespread Website Crashes After Mouse Gets Into Internet

SAN JOSE, CA—Continuously evading pissed off area hosts’ makes an attempt to entice and take away the pest, most of the nation’s web sites started crashing Friday after a mouse acquired into the web. “We don’t know where exactly he is, but we know that little bastard is in there somewhere chewing through lines of code, so let us know if he shows up on a website you’re browsing,” stated exterminator Mike Ortega, who famous the mouse was first discovered sleeping behind a CNN Cash article, however had apparently been tearing aside algorithms and hyperlinks on the web for days. “We thought we had him trapped in magnoliawinebar.com, however he slipped out by way of an online portal. We all know he’s nonetheless in there as a result of you possibly can hear him scurrying by way of banner adverts, and he’s been leaving droppings in a bunch of e mail inboxes. Half the web might be unusable quickly, so simply as a precaution, you need to attempt placing up a couple of cat images on any web sites you utilize to scare him away.” At press time, the mouse had been caught after clients searching hardcoretees.com reported a humorous odor coming from the positioning.