'U-Turn Will Be Known As...': Maharashtra BJP Leader Mocks Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray final week introduced a farm mortgage waiver of as much as Rs 2 lakh

Mumbai:

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has attacked the brand new authorities led by Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray for placing a restrict of Rs 2 lakh on the mortgage waiver for farmers introduced final week. Mr Patil mentioned the capped farm mortgage waiver was surprising of the Chief Minister, who promised he would waive full loans with out restrict.

“U-turn will now be referred to as Uddhav ji Thackeray-turn,” Mr Patil mentioned, information company Press Belief of India reported.

“He announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation,” Mr Patil added.

Mr Patil’s swipe on the Chief Minister additionally alludes to the Shiv Sena – Mr Thackeray’s social gathering fought the Maharashtra election in alliance with the BJP – declining to type authorities after a disagreement over a 50:50 power-sharing components, which the BJP insisted the Sena had by no means mentioned with it earlier than the election.

The BJP’s former cantankerous ally went on to forge an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Celebration and the Congress, drawing criticism from the BJP for the about-turn.

Referred to as ‘Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mortgage Waiver Scheme’, the announcement got here on the final day of the primary meeting session held after the brand new Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP mix got here to energy.

“Crop loans outstanding till September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs 2 lakh,” Mr Thackeray mentioned, including one other scheme will assist farmers who repay loans on time.

He mentioned a small unit of the Chief Minister’s Workplace will probably be arrange in each district to listen to complaints from folks and spare them from travelling lengthy distances to Mumbai for each small work.

Farm mortgage waiver was an enormous situation within the meeting election. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had teamed up with the NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who tried to carry the quantity from the NCP’s ranks regardless of a strict no from his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

However earlier than the gamble failed, the previous chief minister and Ajit Pawar had mentioned they needed to rush in to type authorities within the curiosity of farmers in Maharashtra who suffered heavy losses as a result of unseasonal rain.

In a gesture to indicate seriousness a few farm mortgage waiver, each had even held a gathering to debate farmers’ points earlier than a belief vote may very well be held and whereas the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP mix was shaping up.