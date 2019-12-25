News

U-Turn Will Be Known As Uddhav-Ji Thackeray Turn: Maharashtra BJP Chief

December 25, 2019
Uddhav Thackeray introduced mortgage waiver as much as solely Rs 2 lakh, Chandrakant Patil stated

Pune:

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm mortgage waiver promise.

Mr Thackray had promised a whole mortgage waiver, Mr Patil stated, chatting with reporters.

“But he announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation,” Mr Patil stated

“U-turn will now be generally known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray flip,” he stated.

