Uber Co-Founder Travis Kalanick To Leave Company On December 31

Travis Kalanick resigned from the board of administrators efficient December 31.

New York:

One of many founders of dominant ride-hailing service Uber, Travis Kalanick, will exit the corporate on the finish of the yr, the corporate introduced Tuesday.

Mr Kalanick resigned from the board of administrators efficient December 31 “to focus on his new business and philanthropic endeavors,” Uber stated in a press release.

“Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits,” Mr Kalanick stated.