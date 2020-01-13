Uber driver arrested on suspicion of raping passenger in Fontana, police say

Police in Fontana arrested an Uber driver on suspicion of raping a passenger Sunday.

The lady passenger instructed investigators that she had been ingesting with pals and requested a journey to a house in Fontana. Sooner or later, she both fell asleep or handed out within the car, and he or she awoke to the motive force assaulting her, the Fontana Police Division stated in a information launch.

The driving force, Alonso Calle, 32, later known as police and stated he had consensual intercourse with a passenger in his automobile at McDermott Park, authorities stated. He instructed police the lady was “very intoxicated” however stated she provided him intercourse, investigators stated.

Calle was arrested on suspicion of rape and booked into the West Valley Detention Middle in Rancho Cucamonga.

Uber banned Calle from the ride-hailing app after his arrest and is cooperating with legislation enforcement, stated Navideh Forghani, a spokeswoman for Uber Applied sciences Inc.

“What the rider reported to police is extremely disturbing and has no place in our community,” Forghani stated.

Calle’s arrest comes days after prosecutors in Orange County charged an Uber driver with two felony counts of sexual penetration and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery for allegedly repeatedly assaulting an intoxicated girl he had picked up on the Tustin police station in July 2018.

Final month, Uber launched an 84-page security report revealing that in 2017 and 2018, almost 6,000 whole reviews of sexual assault have been made, together with 464 allegations of nonconsensual penetration or rape, 587 reviews of tried rape and three,000 complaints of nonconsensual touching of a sexual physique half.

In April, three Los Angeles County ladies who say they have been sexually assaulted by predators who posed as Uber drivers filed a lawsuit in opposition to the San Francisco firm alleging it didn’t do sufficient to guard them.

The ride-hailing firm has introduced a number of additions to its app targeted on offering help to passengers and drivers throughout crises, together with the power to textual content native police departments, a four-digit PIN to confirm a passenger is in the best automobile, and an experiment that enables the corporate to report and overview audio throughout a visit.

Occasions employees author Johana Bhuiyan contributed to this report.