Uber driver charged for sexually assaulting woman two summers ago, authorities say

An Uber driver who allegedly picked up an intoxicated lady outdoors a police station and sexually assaulted her two summers in the past has been arrested and charged.

Amir Attia, 45, was arrested Wednesday in reference to the July 23, 2018, assault. On Friday, the Orange County District Legal professional’s Workplace introduced that Attia had been charged with two felony counts of sexual penetration and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery for repeatedly abusing a passenger.

In line with the unnamed sufferer, recognized by Santa Ana police as a 25-year-old who resided in Santa Ana on the time of the assault, Attia repeatedly stopped his car and sexually assaulted her after selecting her up from the Tustin Police Station. The sufferer went to UC Irvine Medical Middle and Anaheim Regional the next day the place a sexual assault package was taken. Attia’s id was confirmed by DNA proof.

In line with jail data, Attia is being held in Orange County Jail on bail of $100,000. He has a earlier conviction for sexual battery from 1993, police stated.

This isn’t the primary incident through which an Uber driver was accused of sexual assault. In December, Uber Applied sciences Inc. launched a report that discovered greater than three,000 allegations of sexual assaults involving drivers or passengers within the U.S. had occurred on its platform in 2018.

In April 2019, three L.A. County women sued Uber for failing to warn them of sexual assaults carried out by drivers posing as Uber drivers. The swimsuit alleged that 9 folks had been sexually assaulted by folks posing as Uber drivers between September 2016 and February 2018 in Los Angeles.