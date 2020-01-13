January 13, 2020 | 10:57am

An Uber driver in California was busted for raping an intoxicated lady who wakened in the course of the sick act, police mentioned.

Alonso Calle, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape Sunday after a girl instructed detectives she had been ingesting with mates earlier within the day earlier than both falling asleep or passing out in Calle’s automobile, Fontana police mentioned.

The inebriated lady then awoke to seek out Calle having intercourse together with her.

Calle admitted to having intercourse with the girl inside his automobile at McDermott Park in Fontana however mentioned the girl acquired upset and mentioned one thing about being sexually assaulted earlier than demanding to be set free of his automobile, police mentioned.

He later known as police to report that he had consensual intercourse with a “very intoxicated” passenger who might declare that she had been raped, police mentioned. He additionally claimed the sufferer “offered him sex” on the time.

A message looking for remark from Uber was not instantly returned early Monday, however a spokeswoman for the ride-sharing app instructed the Los Angeles Occasions that Calle has been banned from the platform following his arrest.

“What the rider reported to police is extremely disturbing and has no place in our community,” an Uber spokeswoman instructed the newspaper, including that the corporate can be cooperating with police within the ongoing investigation.

Detectives have additionally discovered proof that backs up the sufferer’s account, CBS Los Angeles reported.

It’s unclear if Calle, who was taken into custody on the West Valley Detention Heart, has employed an lawyer. He was now not in custody as of early Monday after being launched on bail, on-line information present.