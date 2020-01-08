Uber driver ‘planned terror attacks on Madame Tussauds and Pride’

An Uber driver cleared of launching a Samurai sword assault on police exterior Buckingham Palace went on to plan one other assault on vacationers in London, a courtroom heard right now.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28, from Luton, was ‘motivated by desires of martyrdom for the reason for Islam, and impressed by preachers of hate,’ a jury at Woolwich Crown Court docket was advised.

Duncan Atkinson QC, prosecuting, stated Chowdbury was ‘eager to participate in an assault on a excessive profile and really public goal within the UK.’

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury (left, in a courtroom sketch) is accused of accused of getting ready acts of terrorism and his sister Sneha Chowdhury (proper, exterior Woolwich Crown Court docket on Monday) is accused of failing to reveal data

Chowdhury had additionally allegedly sketched an image of a person capturing at 10 Downing Road

The targets talked about included Madame Tussauds in London, the Homosexual Delight parade, and an assault on vacationers on a London open-top tour bus, the jury was advised.

‘The thing was to unleash demise and struggling on non-Muslim members of the general public who occurred to be current, utilizing a firearm, sword and even a van as a part of an assault,’ the prosecutor stated.

Chowdhury advised undercover officers that he had certainly been attempting to hold out a terrorist assault in 2017 and that he had ‘deceived’ the sooner jury that acquitted him of it, the courtroom was advised.

Chowdhury is accused of accused of getting ready acts of terrorism and his sister Sneha Chowdhury, 25, is accused of failing to reveal data.

A police picture of the sword used throughout the incident exterior Buckingham Palace in London

His sister had ‘higher motive than anybody to know what her brother was pondering, and wanting to attain,’ Mr Atkinson stated.

‘While she might have hoped that it was throughout when he was launched from jail, and that his acquittal meant that he had not meant these issues, his actions and his conversations together with her as soon as he was launched in late December 2018 confirmed fairly the other.’

Chowdhury bought a duplicate Glock gun and advised undercover officers what he was planning on doing and why.

‘He advised them of his coaching regime, and sought to contain them in his firearms-related coaching,’ Mr Atkinson stated.

One other of the sword allegedly used within the incident at Buckingham Palace

‘He advised them of what he was wanting and planning on doing, and sought to contain them within the finishing up of a number of terrorist assaults.’

Within the lead-up to the incident exterior Buckingham Palace on August 25, 2017, Chowdhury’s actions over the web and on social media made it clear that he was a supporter of Islamic extremism, and ISIS specifically, the courtroom heard.

Chowdhury advised the jury in that case that his look with a sword exterior Buckingham Palace had been an try at suicide, not an assault.

Nonetheless, inside days of his acquittal in December 2018, Chowdhury posted a narrative on Instagram extolling the virtues of martyrdom for Allah and a picture of the police officer who had wrestled the sword away from him exterior Buckingham Palace, calling him a ‘cuck’.

The hilt of the sword allegedly used exterior Buckingham Palace is pictured above

In January 2019, he posted a collection of Islamic quotations on Instagram, together with reference to paradise, including: ‘Know that paradise is underneath the shade of swords’.

Days later Chowdhury began enquiries into firearms coaching, and began ‘preparations to undertake that which he had been stopped from doing in 2017, an act of terrorism,’ Mr Atkinson stated.

On 10 March 2019, his sister’s checking account was used to buy two Crimson Oak ‘Bokken’ 40 inch picket coaching swords which have been delivered to the house handle.

The home had been bugged and recordings picked up Chowdhury displaying his sister use them six days later, saying: ‘Let’s struggle right here for a bit of bit you then do the research. You assault first after which I assault first.

The targets talked about included Madame Tussauds in London (file image), the jury was advised

‘That is how, how I might strike yeah if I used to be operating as much as an individual, no somebody like that yeah what I might do is I run up maintain the blade like that after which I might stab it like that certainly.’

Chowdhury made a reference to PC Ian Midgley, who was injured in his preliminary assault, saying: ‘You recognize that Midgley character, you bear in mind what he stated, he stated within the 20 years [in the police] that was the primary time yeah he felt like he fought for his life.’

And on April 2, Chowdhury advised his sister: ‘I must follow decapitation methods and it isn’t gonna be like you recognize what I imply you possibly can’t do it within the backyard.’

On June 20, Chowdhury advised his sister that he was giving his discover in to work, including: ‘I am doing one other assault bruv.’

Chowdhury was additionally stated to have been focusing on Homosexual Delight in London (pictured final July)

His sister stated that he was simply having a ‘down day’ however Chowdhury advised her: ‘No I am severe bro it is about time now.’

It’s alleged that between January 12 and July three final yr, Mohiussunnath booked a firearms coaching course, requested and chosen a firearm and researched potential assault targets and requested one other particular person to do the identical.

It is usually alleged that he undertook weight and health coaching, martial arts coaching and bought and skilled with picket coaching swords known as bokkens.

Mohiussunnath, a college drop out and former Uber driver, is charged underneath part 5 (1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Chowdhury was cleared of launching a samurai sword assault on police exterior Buckingham Palace in London (file picture)

He additionally allegedly disseminated a terrorist video known as ‘The Institution of the Islamic State Pt 6’ on March 19 final yr.

A 3rd cost accuses him of possession of an ISIS tutorial guide known as ‘Tips for doing simply terror operations’ on July three.

Sneha Chowdhury is accused of two expenses of failing to reveal details about terrorism between January 24 and July three final yr underneath part 38B (2) of the Terrorism Act 2000

It’s alleged she had data which she knew or believed is likely to be of fabric help in stopping the fee of an act of terrorism and didn’t disclose the knowledge as quickly as moderately practicable to a police officer.

The case continues.