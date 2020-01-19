Ubisoft Takes Rainbow Six Siege DDoS Attackers to Court

Ubisoft has made good on its promise to hit Rainbow Six Siege DDoS attackers with authorized motion by submitting a lawsuit in opposition to a number of individuals all over the world related to a web site known as SNG.ONE.

In a submitting obtained by Polygon, Ubisoft accused the defendants of harming its companies and ruining the expertise for Rainbow Six Siege gamers for their very own monetary profit. SNG.ONE offered subscription plans that focused a number of video games together with Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare and Fortnite. The denial of service, Ubisoft argued, prompted “irreparable harm.”

A part of the doc reads:

Defendants are well conscious of the hurt that the DDoS Companies and DDoS Assaults trigger to Ubisoft. Certainly, understanding that this lawsuit was imminent, Defendants have unexpectedly sought to hide proof regarding their involvement, even going as far as to create and publish a fictional seizure discover on one of the web sites utilized by Defendants falsely claiming that the area had been seized by ‘Microsoft Inc. and Ubisoft Entertainment’ pursuant to a fictional ‘Operation(D)DoS OFF.’ Defendants not solely know that their conduct is unlterrible, however they interact in that conduct with the deliberate intent to hurt Ubisoft, R6S, and its group. Ubisoft is entitled to financial damages, injunctive and different equidesk reduction, and punitive damages against Defendants.

Since asserting its plans to cope with DDoS attackers, Ubisoft has additionally banned hundreds of Rainbow Six Siege gamers for violating its phrases of service.

[Source: Polygon]