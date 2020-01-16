UCLA gets $25-million gift from Uniqlo CEO for Japanese humanities endowment

UCLA has acquired a $25-million present from Tadash Yanai, the chairman, president and CEO of Japan-based Quick Retailing and founding father of clothes firm Uniqlo, the college mentioned in an announcement.

The funds will endow the Tadashi Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities, which can bolster UCLA’s standing as a number one middle for the examine of Japanese literature, language and tradition. The present is the biggest from a person donor within the historical past of the UCLA Faculty of Humanities.

A earlier donation of $2.5 million from Yanai in 2014 created the Yanai Initiative, a collaboration between UCLA and Waseda College, considered one of Japan’s most prestigious universities. This system helps educational and cultural programming and allows scholar and college exchanges between the 2 universities.

This newest present will make sure the initiative’s long-term future, in keeping with the assertion.

“Mr. Yanai’s extraordinary gifts are a testament to UCLA’s longstanding commitment to educate global citizens who can thrive in careers — and cultures — anywhere in the world,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block mentioned. “The Tadashi Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities will have a profound and lasting impact on this campus.”

The Yanai Initiative is housed within the division of Asian languages and cultures and directed by professor Michael Emmerich. The newest present will fund and set up an endowed chair in Japanese literature and can fund conferences, public lectures, school analysis, cultural performances and group outreach. It should assist graduate and postdoctoral fellowships and undergraduate awards, the assertion mentioned.