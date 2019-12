UCLA junior ahead Michala Onyenwere on Monday was named the Pac-12 participant of the week.

Onyenwere, who starred at Grandview Excessive College in Aurora, averaged 22 factors and 10 rebounds in two street wins for the undefeated Bruins (11-Zero) final week.

On the 12 months, the 6-footer is averaging team-leading 19.7 factors and seven.5 rebounds. She was named tp the preseason All-Pac-12 staff.