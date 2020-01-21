Uddhav Thackeray Can’t Be Blamed For Sai Bab Row, Says Sena

The Sena stated Uddhav Thackeray didn’t check with Pathri through the January 9 assembly.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday stated Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shouldn’t be blamed for the “uncalled for” controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba as no one can inform whether or not the 19th century saint was truly born in Shirdi.

Noting that the Saibaba Sansthan’s property are price over Rs 2,600 crore out of which social works are finished, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ”Saamana” stated Shirdi turned “rich” due to the saint, and none can snatch away the richness of the city the place he died.

It additionally stated that Mr Thackeray didn’t check with Pathri in Parbhani district as Saibaba’s birthplace “on his own”, however on the idea of variations of some historians.

Throughout a state cupboard assembly on January 9, Mr Thackeray stated Pathri, thought of the birthplace of Saibaba, can be developed as a web site of spiritual tourism, and introduced a grant of Rs 100 crore for the place.

The led to a row following which locals from Shirdi known as for a bandh within the temple city on Sunday.

The bandh was, nevertheless, known as off on Sunday midnight and Mr Thackeray met some residents of Shirdi on Monday and the difficulty was resolved.

“The chief minister did not stoke any controversy. Pathri and Shirdikars, too, should not create it. This will lessen the glow of saints,” the Shiv Sena stated in ”Saamana”.

The “uncalled for” controversy was put to relaxation after the chief minister promptly paid consideration to the matter and cleared the federal government”s stance on the difficulty, it stated.

Saibaba “appeared” at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, however none can inform whether or not he truly was born there. When Saibaba first confirmed up in Shirdi, no one knew what his identify was and from the place had come, the Marathi each day stated.

“From where Baba came to Shirdi, whether he came from Pathri, there is a mention about this in Parbhani’s government gazette that ”according to some, it (Pathri) could be the birthplace of Shirdi’s saint Saibaba”,” it stated.

“The chief minister has not written or published the gazette. Hence, he should not be blamed for the controversy,” the Shiv Sena stated.

The get together additional stated Shirdi turned “rich” due to Saibaba and none can snatch away the richness from the city the place the saint breathed his final.

The Saibaba Sansthan’s property are price Rs 2,693 crore and the temple each day will get donations in lakhs out of which social works are carried out, it famous.

“Why then the controversy over the birthplace of the fakir (an ascetic) who was a born fakir and appeared in Shirdi as a fakir? It is not going to lessen the importance of Shirdi,” the ruling get together stated.

The significance of Pune’s Shivneri fort, the place Chhatrapati Shivaji was born, didn’t reduce after the Maratha warrior king died at Raigad Fort, which has now change into a “tirth kshetra” (holy place), it added.