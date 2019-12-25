Uddhav Thackeray Promises Complete Farm Loan Waiver In Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray was addressing the annual normal assembly of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune.

Pune:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured an entire farm mortgage waiver within the state.

Uddhav Thackeray’s assertion got here a day after the Shiv Sena- led authorities formally permitted a mortgage waiver scheme underneath which short-term crop mortgage as much as Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers between April 1, 2015-March 31, 2019, can be written off.

Beneath the scheme, short-term restructured crop mortgage arrears as much as September 30, 2019, will even be waived. “We have waived loans worth Rs 2 lakh (per farmer) as immediate relief to cultivators. But we will also make sure that their entire (crop) loan is waived,” Uddhav Thackeray mentioned.

He was addressing the annual normal assembly of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune. NCP president Sharad Pawar, who’s chairman of the institute, was additionally current. Throughout his speech, Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his assertion that the BJP was the one largest celebration within the Maharashtra meeting.

“Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less member of MLAs in the legislative assembly,” Uddhav Thackeray, who can also be Shiv Sena president, quipped.

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 meeting polls collectively, however their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined fingers with the Congress and the NCP.

The three events then shaped the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) authorities in November-end. Pawar is taken into account the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the primary such political association on the state-level in Maharashtra’s historical past.