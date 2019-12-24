Uddhav Thackeray Writes To PM For Classical Language Status For Marathi

Uddhav Thackeray’s social gathering Shiv Sena typically initiatives itself because the protector of the Marathi tradition (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the classical language standing for Marathi.

At the moment, Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia have been given the standing of classical languages.

In an official communication from the Maharashtra authorities, Mr Thackeray stated, “The state government appointed expert committee on this issue had submitted its report on November 16, 2013 to the Centre.”

Marathi language fulfils the factors to acquire standing of classical language however the problem is pending earlier than the Centre’s division for tradition.

Within the letter, Mr Thackeray stated the problem has been pending for a very long time and requested PM Modi to look into it personally.

The standards for bestowing classical language standing contains excessive antiquity of its early texts and recorded historical past over a interval of 1500-2000 years, a physique of historic literature and texts, which is taken into account precious heritage by generations of audio system, amongst others.

Mr Thackeray’s social gathering Shiv Sena typically initiatives itself because the protector of the Marathi tradition.