Udit Narayan on Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan wedding: Would love to see female singer joining my family

From Neha Kakkar calling Aditya Narayan’s mom Sasu Maa to Neha’s dad and mom’ approval, all the wedding ceremony drama on Indian Idol 11 saved everybody hooked and had taken the web by storm. As everyone knows that the marriage drama was nothing however a joke to maintain the viewers entertained, it appears to be like like Udit Narayan is getting critical about Aditya and Neha’s wedding ceremony.

Many would’ve thought that the veteran singer might need been part of the marriage drama only for the sake of present’s TRP, but it surely appears to be like like Udit Narayan’s intentions have been very clear and actual from the start.

And for the reason that information of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding ceremony has been doing the rounds of social media for some time now, Udit Narayan was not too long ago requested about his views about all the matter. To which, he expressed his want saying that he shall be a really completely happy individual if Neha turns into the bahu of the Narayan Khandaan.

Udit Narayan desires Neha Kakkar to marry Aditya Narayan

“Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings songs very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Navbharat Instances in an interview.

Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan’s flirtatious banter

There isn’t any doubt that viewers benefit from the flirtatious banter between Indial Idol host Aditya and decide Neha. We’ve got typically seen Aditya Narayan attempting to suggest to Neha in numerous methods and attempting his greatest to win her coronary heart. Not simply that, Aditya even introduced that he’ll get married to Neha on February 14.

Whereas the marriage drama was simply part of the script, it will be fascinating to see if Neha and Aditya tie the knot within the close to future.