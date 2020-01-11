Udit Narayan serious about Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan wedding? Kakkar family approves

Aamir Khan, Udit Narayan sing ‘Ae Mere Humsafar’ after 30 years of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’













The banter, flirtations and chemistry between Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan and choose Neha Kakkar makes up for an amazing watch. Now we have typically seen Aditya Narayan making an attempt to suggest to Neha in numerous methods and making an attempt his finest to win her coronary heart. Whereas it was restricted to the script to this point, issues are actually getting severe between the 2 households.

Udit Narayan had not too long ago attended the present with Alka Yagnik and spouse Deepa Narayan. As per experiences, Udit Narayan mentioned that he had come to the present with a goal and the aim was to make Neha Kakkar the bahu of the Narayan Khandaan. Neha Kakkar’s dad and mom, who have been additionally current, gave their nod to the connection.

Good match for Neha

Neha Kakkar graced the Kapil Sharma Present together with brother Tony and sister Sonu Kakkar not too long ago. Bua Bharti Singh introduced she has discovered the right match for Neha. Revealing particulars about Neha’s to-be, Bua mentioned that the particular person she has discovered is a lawyer by career and she or he herself had gone on a date with him. On being requested why she went out with the lawyer when Neha is meant to be with him, Bharti revealed that it was a ‘court docket date’ because the man in query is a lawyer. When Kapil reminded Bharti that she should have requested Neha first, Bharti retaliated, “Neha se kya poochna, ladka wakeel hai, beti hamari judge hai to tumhara kyun order-order nikal raha hai?”

Ugly break-up

We should let you know right here that Neha had a moderately ugly breakup with Himansh Kohli, who had proposed to Neha on the units of Indian Idol. She was so upset with it that she was seen breaking down in public on a number of events. Put up their breakup, Neha had deleted all her photos with Himansh and had even unfollowed him on Instagram. The actor was vehemently attacked on social media by Neha’s followers, who had thought that he cheated on the singer. Neha’s public show of melancholy additional made her followers upset, who had abused Himansh on social media. Neha was even linked to her Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar after her break up.

Whereas Udit Narayan appeared severe concerning the alliance, Neha Kakkar jokingly mentioned that it’s her time to get pleasure from this single part.