UFC 246: How to watch McGregor v Cowboy – TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

UFC 246 has arrived with a bumper listing of stars in motion, none greater than the returning Conor McGregor who faces Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone within the Octagon.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you should learn about tips on how to watch UFC 246 on TV and on-line.

Full Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone information – together with tips on how to watch and UK begin occasions

What time does UFC 246 begin?

TV protection of the UFC 246 essential card – together with McGregor v Cowboy – will begin at three:00am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday 19th January 2020.

The preliminary card shall be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

The place is UFC 246 held?

The occasion shall be held on the T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas, USA.

UFC 246 card

Most important Card

Welterweight: Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Girls’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm v Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik v Maurice Greene

Girls’s Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha v Alexa Grasso

Light-weight: Anthony Pettis v Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary card

Girls’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi v Maycee Barber

Featherweight: Andre Fili v Sodiq Yusuff

Flyweight: Tim Elliott v Askar Askarov

Light-weight: Drew Dober v Nasrat Haqparast

Early Preliminary card

Mild Heavyweight: Aleksa Camur v Justin Ledet

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher v Ode Osbourne

Girls’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo v JJ Aldrich

How one can watch UFC 246 in UK

The combat shall be reside on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

Followers will be capable to buy the combat for a one-off charge of £19.95.

Take a look at the most recent BT Sport Field Workplace offers

You possibly can absorb your complete build-up and full UFC 246 card forward of McGregor and Cowboy’s showdown, with loads of large names within the combine.

How one can watch UFC 246 in US

US followers can watch the combat reside within the US by way of ESPN .

On it’s personal, EPSN prices $four.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per 12 months. You should buy the Mcgregor v Cowboy PPV just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.

How one can watch and reside stream UFC occasions commonly in UK

Most weekly UFC Combat Nights and essential occasions are proven reside on common BT Sport channels.

When you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for an extra £6.00 per 30 days. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.