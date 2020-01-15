UFC 246: How to watch McGregor v Cowboy – TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

UFC 246 has arrived with a bumper listing of stars in motion, none larger than the returning Conor McGregor who faces Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone within the Octagon.

Full Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone information – together with how one can watch and UK begin occasions

What time does UFC 246 begin?

TV protection of the UFC 246 foremost card – together with McGregor v Cowboy – will begin at three:00am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday 19th January 2020.

The preliminary card can be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

The place is UFC 246 held?

The occasion can be held on the T-Cell Area in Las Vegas, USA.

UFC 246 card

Most important Card

Welterweight: Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Ladies’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm v Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik v Maurice Greene

Ladies’s Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha v Alexa Grasso

Light-weight: Anthony Pettis v Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary card

Ladies’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi v Maycee Barber

Featherweight: Andre Fili v Sodiq Yusuff

Flyweight: Tim Elliott v Askar Askarov

Light-weight: Drew Dober v Nasrat Haqparast

Early Preliminary card

Mild Heavyweight: Aleksa Camur v Justin Ledet

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher v Ode Osbourne

Ladies’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo v JJ Aldrich

The right way to watch UFC 246 in UK

The struggle can be reside on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

Followers will be capable to buy the struggle for a one-off charge of £19.95.

Take a look at the most recent BT Sport Field Workplace deals

You may take in your complete build-up and full UFC 246 card forward of McGregor and Cowboy’s showdown, with loads of massive names within the combine.

The right way to watch UFC 246 in US

US followers can watch the struggle reside within the US through ESPN .

On it’s personal, EPSN prices $four.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per yr. You should purchase the Mcgregor v Cowboy PPV just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.

The right way to watch and reside stream UFC occasions usually in UK

Most weekly UFC Battle Nights and foremost occasions are proven reside on common BT Sport channels.

If you happen to’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for an extra £6.00 per 30 days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.