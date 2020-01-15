UFC 246: How to watch McGregor v Cowboy – TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

UFC 246 has arrived with a bumper listing of stars in motion, none larger than the returning Conor McGregor who faces Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone within the Octagon.
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you have to find out about how one can watch UFC 246 on TV and on-line.
What time does UFC 246 begin?
TV protection of the UFC 246 foremost card – together with McGregor v Cowboy – will begin at three:00am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday 19th January 2020.
The preliminary card can be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).
The place is UFC 246 held?
The occasion can be held on the T-Cell Area in Las Vegas, USA.
UFC 246 card
Most important Card
Welterweight: Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
Ladies’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm v Raquel Pennington
Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik v Maurice Greene
Ladies’s Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha v Alexa Grasso
Light-weight: Anthony Pettis v Carlos Diego Ferreira
Preliminary card
Ladies’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi v Maycee Barber
Featherweight: Andre Fili v Sodiq Yusuff
Flyweight: Tim Elliott v Askar Askarov
Light-weight: Drew Dober v Nasrat Haqparast
Early Preliminary card
Mild Heavyweight: Aleksa Camur v Justin Ledet
Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher v Ode Osbourne
Ladies’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo v JJ Aldrich
The right way to watch UFC 246 in UK
The struggle can be reside on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.
Followers will be capable to buy the struggle for a one-off charge of £19.95.
You may take in your complete build-up and full UFC 246 card forward of McGregor and Cowboy’s showdown, with loads of massive names within the combine.
The right way to watch UFC 246 in US
US followers can watch the struggle reside within the US through ESPN .
On it’s personal, EPSN prices $four.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per yr. You should purchase the Mcgregor v Cowboy PPV just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.
The right way to watch and reside stream UFC occasions usually in UK
Most weekly UFC Battle Nights and foremost occasions are proven reside on common BT Sport channels.
If you happen to’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for an extra £6.00 per 30 days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.
