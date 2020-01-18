GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
Reside updates, tweets, pictures, evaluation and extra from UFC 246 at T-Cell Enviornment in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, 2020.
Cowboy Cerrone’s grandma talks UFC 246, and why Conor McGregor “knows absolutely nothing about grappling”
The soul of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, the UFC’s all-time chief in victories (23) and finishes (16)? Jerry. The overall lack of B.S.? Jerry. The toughness, the metal of an MMA stalwart who was as soon as disemboweled by an ATV and head-butted by a horse? Properly, that’s grandma, too.
Jackson Wink MMA Academy to offer fans “travel workouts”
Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the storied blended martial arts gymnasium that has educated UFC mild heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones, will starting providing blended martial arts followers an opportunity to journey to the American Southwest and prepare like its fighters.
