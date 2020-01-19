UFC 246: McGregor Marks His Return With 40-Second Demolition Of Cerrone

Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in simply 40 seconds. The blended martial arts famous person from Eire — returning to the Final Combating Championship for the primary time since he was battered into submission by arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 — overpowered his American foe with out ever being examined. After charging in with a left and lacking, McGregor instantly bloodied a clinching Cerrone’s nostril with an upward shoulder strike — rapidly adopted by one other.

As quickly as Cerrone stepped again, McGregor caught him on the jaw with a excessive kick, then buried him beneath a hail of punches.

Referee Herb Dean stepped in to name a halt to the welterweight bout 40 seconds into the primary spherical on the T-Cell Area in Las Vegas.

“I made history here tonight,” McGregor stated. “I am the primary UFC fighter to safe knockouts in featherweight, light-weight and now welterweight.

“Etch my identify within the historical past books yet another time,” he said. “For the Irish individuals. For my mother again residence.”

McGregor who took his report to 22-Four, was the primary UFC fighter to carry two championship belts on the identical time.

He achieved that feat in 2016, when he stopped Eddie Alvarez in a light-weight title struggle, including that belt to his featherweight title.

However he hadn’t gained since.

That triumph was adopted by a loss to boxing nice Floyd Mayweather in a cross-combat superfight in 2017, his loss to Nurmagomedov, bulletins of retirements and returns to combating.

Alongside the best way there have been brushes with authorities outdoors the octagon. He pleaded responsible to hitting a person in a bar in Eire and was accused of smashing a fan’s cellphone in Florida.

The New York Instances reported he’s the topic of two alleged sexual assault investigations in Eire.

Nonetheless, McGregor stays the most well-liked fighter in UFC historical past, and his return introduced out stars together with British heavyweight Tyson Fury and New England Patriots famous person quarterback Tom Brady for the sold-out present.

And McGregor did not disappoint in opposition to Cerrone, an skilled veteran whose 36 wins included essentially the most knockouts (20) in UFC.

“He destroyed me,” Cerrone, said, “100 p.c I’ve by no means seen something prefer it. I acquired my ass whipped early.”

Though there was no title at stake, McGregor stated the end result was a harbinger of issues to return.

“I like this (welterweight) division,” he said. “I really feel actually good. I got here out of right here unscathed. I’ve acquired work to do to get again to the place I used to be.”

McGregor has expressed curiosity in a rematch with Nurmagomedov, who’s scheduled to defend his light-weight title in April in opposition to Tony Ferguson.

At welterweight there’s the attractive prospect of Jorge Masvidal.

UFC boss Dana White stated he was “blown away” by McGregor’s efficiency.

“He regarded quick, he hit exhausting, he had a recreation plan and he completed an actual robust child who got here to win,” White stated, including that in his opinion the plain struggle to level McGregor towards was a rematch with the 28-Zero Nurmagomedov.

“Khabib is the struggle to make,” White said. “We’re taking a look at Hagler-Hearns. We’re taking a look at, like, Ali-Foreman, Ali-Frazier. This can be a large struggle with international attraction.”

White was unruffled by the prospect that his high draw McGregor could possibly be lured again to the boxing ring, for a Mayweather rematch or perhaps a conflict with Filipino struggle king Manny Pacquiao.

“These are nice issues to have,” White stated.