UFC Beats WWE In Big Statistic For First Time Ever

WWE has been having some points bringing followers into the constructing. That is under no circumstances their best droop in historical past, however it’s a substantial one.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about one large statistic that WWE misplaced to the Final Preventing Championship. For the primary time in historical past UFC beat WWE by having extra occasions to snag 10,000 followers on the gate.

“This is nowhere close to the worst year for attendance numbers for WWE. The mid-90’s were much, much worse than now, but it’s the first time that UFC had more shows that did over 10,000 than WWE and they almost doubled them.”

2020 could possibly be a really fascinating yr for WWE. They don’t seem to be closing down. The corporate has a ton of cash coming to them from their tv contracts and Saudi Arabia to maintain them afloat. They’re additionally nonetheless providing large contracts. The reside attendance numbers may want some work.

