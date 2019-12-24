News TV SHOWS

UFC Beats WWE In Big Statistic For First Time Ever

December 24, 2019
1 Min Read

WWE has been having some points bringing followers into the constructing. That is under no circumstances their best droop in historical past, however it’s a substantial one.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about one large statistic that WWE misplaced to the Final Preventing Championship. For the primary time in historical past UFC beat WWE by having extra occasions to snag 10,000 followers on the gate.

“This is nowhere close to the worst year for attendance numbers for WWE. The mid-90’s were much, much worse than now, but it’s the first time that UFC had more shows that did over 10,000 than WWE and they almost doubled them.”

2020 could possibly be a really fascinating yr for WWE. They don’t seem to be closing down. The corporate has a ton of cash coming to them from their tv contracts and Saudi Arabia to maintain them afloat. They’re additionally nonetheless providing large contracts. The reside attendance numbers may want some work.

In the event you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment