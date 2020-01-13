UFC boss enters ring for security guard who slammed shoplifter

Summer season Tapasa has a really massive man in her nook.

The Finest Purchase safety staffer busted a shoplifter in Hawaii on Dec. 23 after the 24-year-old noticed the thief making an attempt to elevate some dear product.

When he tried to push his well past her she bounced him backward.

The clip rapidly went viral.

As an alternative, not solely did the Girls’s Soccer League Affiliation come calling after seeing Tapasa’s seamless deal with however one other sports activities biggie has stepped into the ring.

UFC boss Dana White has opened his arms to the brave younger safety guard. POSTMEDIA

“This is Summer. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii … Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer.”

The battle this Saturday is on the T-Cell Enviornment in Las Vegas.