UFC on TV: Watch and live stream every Fight Night and PPV in UK time

UFC is a rising pressure on the UK sports activities broadcasting scene with 1000’s tuning in for weekly bouts of Octagon motion.
Conor McGregor’s return to the game will solely increase the attraction of the MMA occasions, and you’ll catch each second reside from the consolation of your front room.
HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete round-up on the best way to watch UFC on TV within the UK – from weekly Battle Nights to primary occasions and the largest PPV showdowns.
UFC on TV in 2020
Occasions and previews to be added/up to date all year long
UFC 246: McGregor v Cowboy
Date: January 18th 2020
UFC Battle Evening: Blaydes v dos Santos
Date: January 25th 2020
UFC 247: Jones v Reyes
Date: February eighth 2020
UFC Battle Evening: Anderson v Błachowicz 2
Date: February 15th 2020
UFC Battle Evening: Felder v Hooker
Date: February 23rd 2020
UFC Battle Evening: Benavidez v Figueiredo
Date: February 29th 2020
UFC 248: TBC v TBC
Date: March seventh 2020
UFC Battle Evening 170
Date: March 14th 2020
UFC Battle Evening 171
Date: March 21st 2020
UFC Battle Evening: Ngannou v Rozenstruik
Date: March 28th 2020
UFC Battle Evening 172
Date: April 11th 2020
UFC 249: Khabib v Ferguson
Date: April 18th 2020
Add Comment