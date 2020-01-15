Ugandan imam is suspended after finding out his wife of two weeks was actually a man 

By James Mills for MailOnline

Printed: 07:20 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:23 EST, 15 January 2020

A Ugandan imam has been suspended after discovering his new spouse was really a person.

Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, discovered the reality when his bride was caught stealing a TV from a neighbour and was searched by police.

The thief later admitted pretending to be a girl so he may marry the imam and steal his cash, native media in Kayunga reported.

Shocked Mutumba has been suspended from his duties as a cleric on the Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque whereas an investigation is carried out.

Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, says he had no thought his bride was a person after they married

The reality got here out when the bride was caught stealing a TV from a neighbour and searched by police

He claimed he hadn’t been intimate along with his ‘spouse’ for the reason that wedding ceremony two weeks earlier than as a result of she advised him she was menstruating.

Mutumba mentioned he thought he was marrying a girl known as Swabullah Nabukeera after they wed in a standard Islamic ceremony in December.

Her true id was uncovered when she was arrested for the theft of a tv set and garments from his subsequent door neighbors.

A feminine police officer carried out a physique search on the suspect, considering she was a girl, and discovered she was really a person.

Mutumba is claimed to be ‘too devastated’ to speak concerning the incident and wishes counselling.

Associates and colleagues mentioned they have been additionally fooled by the imposter, who normally wore a hijab.

Amisi Kibunga, who additionally works on the mosque, mentioned: ‘He had a candy tender voice and walked like a girl.’

Kibunga additionally revealed that Mutumba had complained 4 days after the marriage that his new bride refused ‘to undress whereas they slept.’

The suspect later advised police his actual identify was Richard Tumushabe and he admitted he married Mutumba in a bid to steal the cleric’s cash.

Native Muslim official Sheikh Abdul Noor Kakande mentioned the ‘unlucky’ incident was being investigated.

Mosque officers mentioned they suspended the imam regardless of confirming he had entered the wedding considering Nabukeera was a girl.

The mosque’s head imam, Sheikh Isa Busuulwa, mentioned the suspension was essential to ‘protect the integrity of their religion.’

He mentioned Mutumba had labored on the mosque for 4 years and was one among its three imams.

The pinnacle cleric added that although he had attended Mutumba’s marriage reception, the mosque had not been concerned within the wedding ceremony celebrations.

Native information reporters from The Each day Monitor tried to contact Mutumba at his dwelling however neighbors mentioned he had not been seen for days and was staying with family whereas receiving counseling.